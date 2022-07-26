Del Sette Capital Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

