Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) by 315.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSEARCA:BRZU opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.