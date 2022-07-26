Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFS opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

