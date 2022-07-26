Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.