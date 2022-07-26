Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 220,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $437.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

