Eagle Strategies LLC Has $717,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

