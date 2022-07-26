Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.