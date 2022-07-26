Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.24.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

