Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 325,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE ELS opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

