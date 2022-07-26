Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

