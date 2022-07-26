Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,057 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

