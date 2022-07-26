Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

