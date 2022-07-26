Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

