Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

