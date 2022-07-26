Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.