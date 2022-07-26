Firestone Capital Management Sells 4,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 469,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,737,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 58,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

