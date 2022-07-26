First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FAF opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

