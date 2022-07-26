Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.