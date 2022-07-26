Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 281,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.