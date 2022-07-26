Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 281.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,654,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

FLCB stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

