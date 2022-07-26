Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $37.50 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

