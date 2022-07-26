Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

