Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 39,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,585,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,709,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

