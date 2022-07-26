Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.