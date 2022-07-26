Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.94. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 161.20%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.