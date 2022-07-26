Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,658,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 170,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ACC opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

