Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,000 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after buying an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

