Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,400 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $165,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Uniti Group Stock Down 0.2 %
UNIT stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
