Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 400 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of REZ stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.92 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.