Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 550 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

