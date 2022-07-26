Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Elastic by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,411 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $118,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,793,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elastic Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

ESTC opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.11. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

