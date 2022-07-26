Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

