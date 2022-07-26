Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

