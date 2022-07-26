Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 44,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.