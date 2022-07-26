Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

SPG stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.