Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

