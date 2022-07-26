Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after buying an additional 843,369 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 322,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $51,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

