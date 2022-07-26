Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $33,000 Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

