Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $37,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,735 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

