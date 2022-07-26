Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $43,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Citigroup cut shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

