Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $45,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after buying an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.75. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.