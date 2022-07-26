Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

