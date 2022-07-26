Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $49,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %

ATVI opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.