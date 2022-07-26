Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $49,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

