Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $32,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.87%.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

