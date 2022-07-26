Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $32,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 427.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.