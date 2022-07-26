Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $37,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.