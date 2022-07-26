Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $41,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after buying an additional 1,216,418 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.