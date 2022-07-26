Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $44,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 274,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.