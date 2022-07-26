Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $44,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

